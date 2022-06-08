Travis Bauter knew something was wrong when his mother called him in the middle of the work day — and he was right.
Kathy Widrick, just 45, had been diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle that would last 13 years before she died Dec. 1. Her fight brought Bauter's family and community closer together, and he's determined to continue his mother's memory while helping others in her name.
Bauter is the general manager for Infinite Disposal, a locally owned, residential and commercial trash and recycling company that serves the Colorado Springs, Monument, Palmer Lake, Falcon and Fountain areas.
With the help of his Infinite Disposal colleagues, and the support of company owner Jay Baker, Bauter is offering customers the option to use pink trash bins in memory of his mother. Customers can spend an extra $1 a month for the pink bins; that extra payment will be donated to Cowgirls Against Cancer, a local nonprofit that provides breast cancer patient assistance.
Cowgirls Against Cancer seeks to fill the needs of cancer patients in the Pikes Peak region by providing them with home-delivered meals, post-surgical camisoles and garments and transportation vouchers or gas cards, while also guiding them to support groups and other survivorship resources.
Bauter chose to support Cowgirls Against Cancer because it's a local charity that directly meets patients' needs in the Pikes Peak area, but also offers services that Widrick needed during her fight with cancer.
"She was so grateful to be given a wig," Bauter said. "She wore it every day but she hated the wig. She would never wear it in public, it just didn't match her style...this charity does custom wig vouchers."
Bauter's project to raise money for cancer survivors doesn't stop with customer donations.
Infinite Disposal, in conjunction with vendor Sierra Container Group, pledged to give Cowgirls Against Cancer $5 for every pink bin Sierra sells to Infinite Disposal.
So far Infinite Disposal has purchased 2,106 pink trash bins from Sierra, while 42 customers signed up for the pink carts as of the start of June, Bauter said.
Infinite Disposal's quarterly donations will give Cowgirls Against Cancer a steadier stream of financial support, said Kyle Park, director of the Norris Penrose Legacy Foundation, an umbrella of nonprofits under which Cowgirls Against Cancer operates.
"Rather than just having it one time a year and being able to provide funds at the end of that event, we'll be able to do it on a more quarterly basis to hopefully support more needs throughout the year," Park said.
Cowgirls Against Cancer gives all the funds it receives to a sole beneficiary — Memorial Hospital Foundation.
Kate Maiurro, the foundation's executive director, said its partnership with Cowgirls Against Cancer increases the foundation's impact.
"We have a very large market share of the breast cancer patients here in El Paso County," Maiurro said. "We can do a lot of the things from sort of a one-stop shop and we have a very robust patient assistance program here at Memorial Hospital Foundation."
The bins won't only serve as a financial boon for Cowgirls Against Cancer; the pink, eye-catching carts bring awareness to the financial struggles breast cancer patients face, Park said.
The bins will include a ribbon on the lid with the initials of Bauter's mother in her memory, Infinite Disposal's website said.
"After everything cancer has taken from my family, I know I should be angry about this horrific disease, but the truth is I am grateful," Bauter wrote on the company's website. "This disease has brought my family closer than it has ever been...My intention with this program is to do the same for the community where I live and work."
Infinite Disposal hopes to distribute 10,000 pink carts during the first year of its partnership with Cowgirls Against Cancer.
Customers can sign up to get pink bins at https://www.infinitedisposal.com/pink-cart-against-cancer/ or call Infinite Disposal at 719-999-0500.