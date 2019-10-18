The Pikes Peak region's tourism industry honored its own last week during Visit Colorado Springs' annual awards event, which also celebrated a series of new visitor attractions taking shape in the area.
Visit Colorado Springs, formerly the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, recognized several tourism industry members and groups for their achievements over the past year. The event took place at the Hotel Eleganté Conference & Event Center on the city's south side and was attended by about 200 people.
The event also showcased the latest goings-on in local tourism.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum is under construction in southwestern downtown Colorado Springs and is expected to boost tourism when it opens in 2020. The William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, another project counted on to attract visitors, also is set to open next year.
The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex under construction atop Pikes Peak is expected to open in 2021, while a downtown stadium that will be home to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer team is targeted to open the same year.
The Broadmoor hotel, meanwhile, is expanding its Broadmoor Hall meeting and conference venue at the resort's southwest side campus. The expanded facility is expected to open in time to accommodate the 36th annual Space Symposium scheduled to run March 30 through April 2. The rebuilt Pikes Peak Cog Railway is due to reopen in 2021.
Local tourism industry members recognized for their leadership, customer service, collaboration and community involvement were:
• Hospitality Customer Service Award: Charles Bolden, Residence Inn by Marriott, and Jake Ely, Hotel Eleganté Conference & Event Center.
• Tourism Customer Service Award: Bear Wilson, Manitou Springs Adventures High Country Excursions.
• Community Hero Award: Meeks, a service dog in training, and Laurel Prud’homme, Downtown Partnership.
• Tourism Leadership Award: Nicki Moser, Best Western Plus Peak Vista Inn & Suites and Best Western Executive Inn & Suites; Johannah Murphy, Goat Patch Brewing Co.
• Stellar Award: Will Colon, Colorado Jeep Tours.
• Symphony Award: Raymond Martinez, Colorado Springs Marriott.
• Ensemble Award: Cole McKeel, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.
• Inspiration Award: The board of directors of the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association.
• Soliloquy Award: Ashlee Sack, Fremont Adventure Recreation.
• Tourism Industry Achievement Award: Linda Carter, Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.