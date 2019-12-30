Colorado Springs' retail landscape saw its share of closings in 2019.
If you haven’t kept a scorecard on retail comings and goings in the Colorado Springs area, don't worry. Here's a look back at some changes from 2019.
GOING, GOING GONE
• Sears, the financially troubled national retailer, closed its only two local stores in 2019 — one that opened in 1957 at what is now the Broadmoor Towne Center and another at the Chapel Hills Mall that had operated since 1982.
• Three Borriello Brothers restaurants were shuttered by the Colorado Department of Revenue for failure to pay more than $121,000 in state sales taxes. The locations were at 229 S. 8th St., 5490 Powers Center Point and at 5180 Fontaine Blvd. in Fountain, south of Colorado Springs. The original Borriello Brothers at 215 E. Platte Ave. in downtown Colorado Springs remains in business and continues to specialize in thin-crust, New York-style pizza.
• Zeezo’s — the locally owned year-round costume, accessories, vintage clothing, hat and magic supply shop — closed after a 45-year run in downtown. The owners cited competition from department and discount stores as among the reasons they closed. Zeezo's operated at locations on Bijou and Tejon streets before its final stop at 127 E. Bijou St.
• Other restaurants and retailers that closed in 2019 include Blaze Pizza and Outback Steakhouse on the city's northeast side; a Save-A-Lot grocery in north central Colorado Springs (another Save-A-Lot remains open at 405 S. Circle Drive); and downtown mainstays Il Vicino (a University Village Colorado restaurant remains open), Starbucks (another downtown location continues to operate), Baby Cotton Bottoms, Sonterra Grill, the Boulder Street Gallery, Antique Gallery and Midtown Grill.