Gift-buying stragglers are down to the last few hours to buy that last-minute gift with Christmas Eve here Monday. The majority of stores, including both Colorado Springs shopping malls, will close at 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chapel Hills Mall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Citadel Mall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Guitar Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.

