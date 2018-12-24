Gift-buying stragglers are down to the last few hours to buy that last-minute gift with Christmas Eve here Monday. The majority of stores, including both Colorado Springs shopping malls, will close at 6 p.m.
Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Chapel Hills Mall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Citadel Mall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Guitar Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart: Stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.