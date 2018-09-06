Stephen Martin has owned Prime Time Sports in Colorado Springs for 21 years but this is the year he's going to stop selling Nike gear.
It's probably 40-50 percent of the store," Martin said, shrugging. "They are the exclusive dealer of the NFL jerseys, it’s all Nike.”
Within the last week, Nike rolled out a new ad campaign including former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick is famous for igniting a controversial movement in which he would kneel during the national anthem before football games in protest of what he deems are wrongdoings against African Americans and minorities in the United States.
Martin said NFL jersey sales are a huge part of his business. He said he will miss the sales but this is a sacrifice he's willing to make.
“The thing that fired me up the most, that got me motivated to put the sign up and the sale was the last two words of their add, ‘sacrificed everything,’" Martin explained.