Colorado Springs startups headed by online surplus food marketplace FoodMaven landed at least $10 million in venture capital funding in the first quarter, the fourth time in the past five quarters local firms have secured investments.
FoodMaven received $10 million from the Walton and Pritzker families in January to make additional acquisitions and develop technology, accounting for the quarter's entire total. Colorado Springs software developer Innate.ly landed an undisclosed investment from Innovation in Motion, but company officials could not be reached for more information.
The first-quarter total was up 16.3 percent from $8.6 million in the first quarter of last year. That amount also went to FoodMaven, and came from members of the Walton family who founded Walmart. That was the first of three deals last year totaling a record $206 million, including $172 million pumped into Springs-based Cherwell Software by private equity giant KKR.
The Springs increase came despite a slowdown in such funding statewide. Colorado venture capital investments in the January-to-March quarter slowed 13.7 percent from a year earlier to $313.2 million. That was up 15.9 percent from the $271 million Colorado startups landed in the final quarter of last year. Nearly a third of the first quarter total went to Englewood-based jet developer Boom Supersonic.
Nationwide, venture investments in the first quarter increased nearly 8 percent from a year ago to $24.6 billion even as the number of deals declined 16.1 percent to 1,279. The first-quarter total was down 36 percent from the previous quarter.
Nearly half of the first-quarter funding went to internet-related companies and Japanese investment fund Softbank pumped nearly $3 billion into New York coworking space developer WeWork, San Francisco freight startup Flexsport and Mountain View, Calif., autonomous vehicle developer Nuro.