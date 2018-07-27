TechStars Startup Week, now in its fifth year, will include 45 events ranging from marketing and public relations workshops to business models and company culture as well as a business-pitch competition and several parties.
More than 300 entrepreneurs, vendors and others are expected to attend the five-day series of events, Aug. 20-24, at the Tim Gill Center, 315 E. Costilla St., and other venues.
“We are focusing on growing the number of options and opportunities to learn about startups through the entire life cycle from developing an idea, bootstrapping the company through the early stages, scaling with rapid growth and eventually an exit,” said Natasha Main, executive director of Startup Pikes Peak, which is presenting Startup Week. “In the past, we focused on early-stage startups, but the community has matured with more startups, so now we are expanding to cover the entire life cycle of startups.”
The events are organized in five tracks, including startup core and keynotes, both led by Peak Startup; startup growth, led by SSPR; startup work force, led by the Pikes Peak Workforce Center; and social impact, led by the Colorado Institute for Social Impact. The week will feature a summit on Monday, a workshop on moving from veteran to entrepreneur on Tuesday, workshops on public relations under the title “Almost Famous” on Wednesday, a business-pitch competition and anniversary party for the institute on Thursday and a closing keynote discussion on building a long-term vision for your business.
Although the events are free and open to the public, registration began last month and is required to ensure enough space is available for each event. Main said initial registration numbers have been strong with at least five people signed up for each event. For more information and registration, go to coloradosprings.startupweek.co.
