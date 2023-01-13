Exponential Impact, an organization that seeks to develop the best possible entrepreneurs, opened applications for its 2023 accelerator program, the organization announced this week.

The accelerator starts in March and is meant to support startups by helping them cultivate long-term growth personally and professionally during a two-week, mentor-driven program, a news release from Exponential Impact (XI) said.

Technology startups can apply through Jan. 31 for either the START cohort, aimed at pre-customer startups preparing to launch their product, or the SCALE cohort, designed for companies with a proven product in the marketplace with established customers ready to level-up their business, the release said.

"We are excited to announce the launch of XI’s 2023 Accelerator," Vance Brown, executive director for Exponential Impact, said. "The Accelerator not only offers next-level programming with exposure to elite business leaders. XI takes a holistic approach to all its programs to ensure founders have camaraderie and community on their entrepreneurial journey."

Startups chosen for the program will receive one-on-on mentoring, participate in weekly speaker sessions, and have access co-working spaces, among other perks.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Selected startups will have the chance to pitch at a final Demo Day, the release said.

Colorado-based high-tech founders seeking resources, mentorship, and a community of like-minded entrepreneurs can learn more and apply at exponentialimpact.com/apply.

Applications are due by Jan. 31.