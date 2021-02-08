Peak Startup, which offered entrepreneurs a variety of events to help grow their startups, has shut down and transferred its remaining assets to a group that helps social impact businesses get started.
Board members of the nonprofit decided to shut down last month after a 13-month planning and evaluation process that began when its previous executive director left , said Jacob Eichengreen, chair of Peak Startup’s board. Nearly all of Peak Startup’s program were offered through in-person events, which the group has not been able to host during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The planning and evaluation process included about 50 interviews and “stakeholder” discussions led by Cari Hanrahan, who Peak Startup hired a year ago as a part-time executive consultant “to refine the group’s vision and programs,” according to a Peak Startup news release at the time. That process led to a discussion on “could the (Peak Startup’s) resources achieve a bigger impact if invested in another organization.”
The board determined other organizations were better positioned to help entrepreneurs and its “six-figure” resources could be better put to work in another organization. The Colorado Institute for Social Impact was formed in 2016 by Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, to help entrepreneurs that have started or want to start businesses that have a social or charitable impact.
“This was a difficult decision, but we also see this as a positive indicator of local entrepreneurial vigor in Colorado Springs,” Eichengreen said Monday in a news release. “With multiple accelerators, increased interest, and even a unicorn startup valued at over $1 billion in our city now (Quantum Metric), this move recognizes that our ecosystem is fundamentally stronger than when Peak Startup began. This move positions our resources to achieve greater impact than we could do on our own.”
Peak Startup was best know for its Startup Week, a five-day menu of workshops and seminars on entrepreneurial topics; Startup Weekend, where entrepreneurs gathered for two days to write a business plan to convert a business idea into a venture; and monthly Pitch Nights, where entrepreneurs could present their business ideas to a panel of judges to refine their pitches to potential investors. The group also hosted a “wake” for failed business ideas.
The Colorado Institute for Social Impact plans to host a pitch event this year for social impact businesses and also will keep information on how to put on the events Peak Startup formerly sponsored, Eichengreen said. Peak Startup also will include information on its website directing entrepreneurs starting businesses that aren’t focused on social impact to Exponential Impact, an accelerator for technology startups; Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation, an accelerator for aerospace and defense businesses; and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, among others.
Peak Startup was formed in 2014 with the merger of Peak Venture Group and Startup Colorado Springs. Peak Venture Group started in 2000 and sponsored Pitch Night, an annual technology awards program and other events. Startup Colorado Springs was founded in 2011 and hosted a monthly breakfast program and Startup Weekend. The combined group’s first event was the first local Startup Week.
“This is not pandemic-related — the pandemic offered us the time to complete this process,” Eichengreen said of the latest change. “The board and I are grateful to the entrepreneurial community for an organization that has operated in one form or another for well over a decade and we feel gratitude for those who have been part of it.”
