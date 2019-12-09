Bytable Foods, a former participant in the Exponential Impact accelerator in Colorado Springs and now part of its Amplify program for advanced startups, was awarded $437,951 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program.
The Colorado Springs-based company will use the grant during the next three years to help at least 20 small food producers in Colorado and Georgia sell to consumers nationwide through its online marketplace. Colorado Springs-based Ranch Foods Direct and a Georgia farm will provide meat processing, packaging, fulfillment and marketing services to the small producers.
The accelerator provides a 14-week boot camp for tech startups. Bytable was founded to increase market access for quality food producers.