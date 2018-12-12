The Catalyst Accelerator and Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate are seeking applicants for a 12-week program on resilient space communications in April.
The accelerator and directorate are seeking established startups and small businesses with products and services to expand, enhance, reinforce and improve space communication. The program includes $15,000 in seed funding, network connections, mentoring, workshops and opportunities for additional investment and growth.
Applications are due Jan. 30 at www.catalystaccelerator.space/