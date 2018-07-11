Cherwell opens R&D center in Scotland
Cherwell Software has opened a research and development center with 16 employees in Dundee, Scotland, north of Edinburgh.
The company plans to grow the office as its first satellite operation to its technology team in Colorado Springs, where Cherwell is based. The center will be “a focal point for Cherwell’s future product innovation and enhancement” to its enterprise software products. It also will work closely with the company’s sales and marketing office in Reading, England, to offer support to European customers.
WAYNE HEILMAN, The Gazette