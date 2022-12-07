LMI, a Washington, D.C. consulting firm, has acquired Synaptech, a Colorado Springs-based software engineering company, in a deal that was finalized late last month and will expand LMI's presence in the space industry, according to a company release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

All 60 of Synaptech's employees will remain local and be based out of the existing office on 30th Street near Garden of the Gods Road, a spokesperson for LMI said. LMI has 1,200 employees.

LMI caters to NASA, the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security, among other areas of the federal government, to solve a host of problems ranging from climate change to supply chain issues. It does so by analyzing data and creating models of potential future outcomes.

Synaptech, founded in 2015, focuses on making computer-generated simulations and visualizations like those, but in the areas of national security and space warfighting.

The marriage between LMI and Synaptech will help LMI extend its breadth of expertise into the space domain, especially to help clients like the Department of Defense address increasing threats in space, the release from LMI said.

“LMI is thrilled to be entering the fast-paced, growing space market by acquiring Synaptech, which protects our nation’s national security assets and provides senior leaders with physics-backed decisional options,” Doug Wagoner, LMI’s president and CEO, said in the release.

LMI's acquisition of Synaptech highlights the interdependence of ground, cyber and space capabilities when it comes to furthering innovation, Wagoner said.

es LMI total multi-domain awareness at scale,” he said.

“We are excited to welcome Synaptech’s employees, the best and brightest in the space industry, to the LMI team where they will find colleagues just as passionate about applying technology to solve our nation’s greatest challenges," Wagoner said.

Synaptech co-founders Zac Gorrell, the company's chief financial officer, and Elias Peroulas, chief technology officer, will lead LMI’s space business from now on, the release said.

“LMI and Synaptech share the same vision, culture, and passion for creating innovative, mission-focused solutions that make this partnership a perfect match," Gorrell and Peroulas said in the release. "The combination of LMI’s incredible talent, resources, and rich history of proven performance throughout the DoD, paired with Synaptech’s knowledge and extensive experience in the space domain, will yield tremendous results for our customers within the national security space industry for years to come."