Pueblo West should soon be home to one of the top indoor sports and recreation complexes in the state.
The group behind Soccer Haus, an indoor sports complex in Colorado Springs, purchased land from the Pueblo West Metropolitan District Tuesday night for about $87,000, to create a similar facility on an approximately 5-acre site in Pueblo West. The Colorado Springs location is 48,000 square-feet in size and Pueblo West Haus will be 65,000 square feet, said John Riding, Soccer Haus co-owner.
The new complex will provide more than 35 jobs and inject an estimated $500,000 of spending into the Pueblo West community in economic developmental growth.