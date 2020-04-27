Kimball's Peak Three Theater and a Colorado Springs Marco's Pizza franchisee both missed out on the first round of coronavirus loans from the U.S. Small Businesses Administration, but they and others now have another chance at the funding.
The federal agency began taking applications Monday for another $320 billion in loans under its Paycheck Protection Program after President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion bill Friday to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the pandemic. The funds are expected to be exhausted quickly; the program used its initial $349 billion to make 1.7 million loans, including 41,635 in Colorado totaling $7.39 billion, in about two weeks.
Kimball's has been closed under statewide orders for all theaters that remain in place. Owner Kimball Bayles applied for a $20,000 loan under the program to pay some of his 14 employees but missed out on the first phase. He was told last week, though, that the loan had been approved and sent to the SBA for funding in the impending second round. Bayles has yet to hear anything about a separate disaster loan application he also sought last month.
"We're hoping we get the loan because we are not looking to open until July. There just aren't any movies out right now," Bayles said. "It was disheartening to see all of the big companies that got loans during the first phase, but enough people got angry about that and as a result, some of them gave the money back."
Restaurant chains such as Steak Shack and Ruth's Chris returned loans under the program after a barrage of criticism, though many of the nearly 100 publicly traded companies who also got PPP loans did not return them, including five in Colorado (none from the Colorado Springs area). The loans were restricted to employers with fewer than 500 workers to fund two months of payroll and other expenses; funds used for payroll don't have to be repaid.
Criag Chaetham, who owns four Marco's Pizza restaurants in Colorado Springs, sought $10,000 to keep his 98 employees on the payroll for the next two months. He told his employees in March that he would keep them on the payroll despite a statewide order closing all restaurant dining rooms that remains in place through at least May 15.
"It looks like we might be successful in getting funding in the second round," Cheatham said. "Carryout and delivery have always been a major method of service for our restaurants. Sales at downtown are down 45% and we are off 25% overall. The whole point of PPP is to keep payrolls level at where they were (before the pandemic). This will help keep companies solvent and help us keep our commitment to our employees."