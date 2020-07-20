For some, a job is just a job.
Not for Lore Dekarske.
“I love it,” she says, the smile obvious behind her face mask. “I love my job.”
On this day, Dekarske is working the front of the shop at The Whispering Aspen, which sells home decor, apparel and other items made by special-needs adults. Dekarske is among those adults, and she’s happy to point out items for sale that she created, such as mountain-shaped pillows. Now she’s learning front-desk skills, including running the register and keeping everything clean in this COVID-19 age. At her side is her job coach, Stephanie McClaren, who helps manage the store and also works with people in The Production Room attached to the store, teaching them “how to do all sorts of craft things.”
The Whispering Aspen is operated by Integrated Life Choices, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; ILC began in Nebraska but expanded to Colorado in 2014. It has a smaller Whispering Aspen shop in Elizabeth.
The Colorado Springs store opened early this year in the Berkshire Shopping Center on the north side of the city, but had to close for several weeks due to the pandemic, which also ruined plans for a grand opening in April. So drumming up business is on McClaren’s to-do list as well.
“Our individuals have been itching to have customers, so I’ve been working like crazy to try and bring people in for them,” she says.
The Whispering Aspen’s inventory of hand-crafted items is determined by several factors.
“We like to hone in on what skills everyone has,” McClaren says. “We have one gal who really likes crocheting, so we work with her on coming up with project ideas in that category. We have another person who loves working with tools, so he concentrates a lot on doing woodworking projects. We use Pinterest.com and Etsy.com to see what’s relevant and popular.”
Ideally, McClaren says, people in the program will go on to other jobs, but that’s not always the case.
“Some of our individuals, unfortunately, will probably never be able to manage being in the workforce on their own ... so working in the store or Production Room allows them that opportunity to have that experience in their life. Others are capable enough to graduate on into the community. In that case, they still have a job coach with them until they feel comfortable enough that they don’t need services anymore.”
As someone who has worked both in The Production Room and at the front of the shop, Dekarske is one of the few “who has done it all,” McClaren says.
McClaren calls Dekarske “a very bubbly gal” who loves to tell people about the store and how everything is made. Dekarske ends a spirited tour of the store with a plea to the public: “Please come by!”
The Whispering Aspen is only open mornings through midafternoons four days a week. As COVID-19 eases its grip and more clients and job coaches come aboard, those hours will be extended, McClaren says. For now, “we’re just starting small.”