Designs Colorado Springs officials shared last week detail the new 23,000-square-foot senior center planned to replace the existing building on North Hancock Avenue this summer.

Drawings show the new facility will include a check-in entrance area and library, a lounge and dining room area, group fitness room and a multipurpose room.

The new building will also include more outdoor space for various activities like yoga and pickleball, two indoor pickleball court areas, and interactive cooking and technology areas where users can take cooking and tech classes on topics like how to use a smartphone or laptop computer, among other amenities, the city's Support Services Division Manager Henry Martin said Wednesday.

More parking spaces are planned at the new facility, as well, Senior Center Operations Director Tom Lathrop said.

The senior center sees about 200 to 300 people every day, Lathrop said. The YMCA operates it, offering exercise and health classes, art classes, social clubs and continuing education for seniors.

The city "really tried to engage the participants of the senior center to get their feedback" on amenities, programming and other features they want the new building to have, Martin said.

"The senior center has been in operation for over 50 years and it was originally a grocery store. We wanted the opportunity to design it from the beginning with programming in mind," he said.

The city is using $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build the new facility officials say will be safer, bigger and more accommodating to visitors.

The new structure will also keep its name — the Colorado Springs Senior Center — after officials surveyed residents in March, Martin said.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

It will be built in the Golf Acres shopping center at the corner of North Hancock Avenue and East Caramillo Street, east of the existing senior center building that will be demolished.

Last week Colorado Springs Senior Center and city staff joined now former Mayor John Suthers, who left office Tuesday, and about 125 residents for a "farewell" event where they shared food and their memories of the facility. Officials also unveiled photo and video renderings of the new building at the event.

"It really means a lot to the people who (use the center) — the relationships built over time and the ability to be with people that they may not otherwise have had on their own," as well as the events and activities the center hosts, Martin said.

The old building will operate through June 16, with a couple of programs planned there for June 19, Lathrop said.

"After that, it's time to start moving tables and chairs," he said.

Officials expect to break ground on the new facility in August. Construction could last 18 to 24 months.

The YMCA will temporarily provide services to senior center users at other locations until the new building opens.

Classes and programs scheduled for July and August will take place at either the Westside Community Center, the Downtown YMCA, the Southeast and Armed Services YMCA and the YMCA at First & Main on the city's east side, Lathrop said.

People can pick up programming schedules at the Senior Center front desk through June 16 and can start signing up for summer programming on Monday, he said. People can also find schedules on the Senior Center website, ppymca.org/colorado-springs-senior-center, and may register online or by phone at 719-955-3400.