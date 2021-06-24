Military semiconductor manufacturer CAES expects to expand its 400-person Colorado Springs work force significantly, especially in design, during the next year or so with a renewed emphasis in getting chips from U.S. plants in the wake of a worldwide shortage.
The Arlington, Va.-based company, formerly called Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, lists 18 open positions on its website in manufacturing and engineering and expects to add another 10 during the July-to-September quarter, said Dave Young, chief technical officer for CAES. About 400 people work at the plant near Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard in northwestern Colorado Springs.
"We are expecting more more work as (the) Colorado Springs (plant) will be the design agent to help bring new products to market. We expect to grow over time and our space division, which is based in Colorado Springs will be a big part of that," Young said. "There is a real shift to U.S. (-based) design and manufacturing and we want to get people hired for when that growth comes. We are expecting much bigger (employee) numbers."
The 130,000-square-foot Colorado Springs plant focuses on making radiation-hardened semiconductors used on satellites and other space vehicles and has plenty of room to grow, Young said.
The plant is not operating at capacity and the firm owns 20 acres adjacent to the plant where an addition could be built if capacity is needed, he said. A shortage of semiconductors related to manufacturing shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed production of products requiring chips, including cars, trucks and cell phones.
"Our five-year plan has extensive plans for growth. We expect the numbers (of employees) to grow significantly in 2022. The prime contractors can't get chips made overseas certified (for use by the Department of Defense), so that is where CAES fits in" as a U.S. manufacturer, Young said. "I expect our design staff, which employs 120 people, will probably double, while manufacturing will grow more slowly."
Boston-based private equity investment firm Advent International acquired British aerospace giant Cobham last year and sold off much of the company, but kept CAES. The Colorado Springs operation is among the oldest semiconductor manufacturers in the Pikes Peak region, opening in 1980 as United Technology Microelectronics Center to package chips made by other companies for use by the aerospace giant and its subsidiaries. The operation was sold twice before Cobham acquired it in 2014.
Young, who is based in Virginia, joined CAES in January after spending two years with Lockheed Martin as vice president of advanced program development for the company's space operations in the Denver area and 12 years with Northrop Grumman in various engineering, customer relations and business development roles. He has a doctorate degree in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.