Colorado Springs hotels welcomed visitors last month with improved occupancy rates from the year before.

Hotel occupancy bumped up 2.9% in February compared to the same month last year, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report.

Local hotel occupancy was also up from 58.9% in 2020, the month before the nation dove into COVID-19 instigated shutdowns. Levels were not quite up to the 63.5% occupancy seen in 2019, a benchmark year before the onset of the pandemic.

Average daily rates also jumped to $117.85 in Colorado Springs, up 4.6% from 2022.

Denver hotel rates followed suit with a nearly 6% increase from the same month last year with an occupancy rate of 62.1%.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Glenwood Springs, Craig and Greeley, among other destinations, outperformed Denver.

Denver's average daily rate rose to $136.71 in February, a 6.7% boost from the previous year.

The lodging report doesn’t include The Broadmoor or Cheyenne Mountain Resort in its Colorado Springs numbers; those hotels are included in a separate category for resorts.