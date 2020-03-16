Colorado Springs sales tax revenue continued to grow steadily in February, up 2.3% from the same month last year, according to a report from the city's Finance Department.
The February report reflects sales made in January.
WHY THE NUMBERS ARE IMPORTANT: Sales tax funds more than half of the city's budget, paying for public services ranging from police and fire to parks and public works. Economists follow the numbers closely for a look at consumer spending and confidence.
WHAT SECTORS ARE UP OR DOWN: Medical marijuana business, business services providers and restaurants all were up by at least 9.5% from a year before, while revenue from grocery stores and commercial machines dealers were both down more than 20%.
OTHER TAXES: Use tax revenue, collected on purchases of machinery outside the city, was down 40.4% from a year before. Collections of the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars were down slightly less than 1%, the second consecutive monthly drop. Revenue from the city's special tax for road repair was off 0.7%.