money in hand
photoniko — stock.adobe.com

Colorado Springs sales tax revenue continued to grow steadily in February, up 2.3% from the same month last year, according to a report from the city's Finance Department.

The February report reflects sales made in January.

Colorado Springs sales revenue reflects "disappointing" holiday sales

WHY THE NUMBERS ARE IMPORTANT: Sales tax funds more than half of the city's budget, paying for public services ranging from police and fire to parks and public works. Economists follow the numbers closely for a look at consumer spending and confidence.

Colorado Springs sales tax revenue decline in November largest in 2 years

WHAT SECTORS ARE UP OR DOWN: Medical marijuana business, business services providers and restaurants all were up by at least 9.5% from a year before, while revenue from grocery stores and commercial machines dealers were both down more than 20%.

Colorado Springs sales tax nearly flat for 3rd consecutive month

OTHER TAXES: Use tax revenue, collected on purchases of machinery outside the city, was down 40.4% from a year before. Collections of the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars were down slightly less than 1%, the second consecutive monthly drop. Revenue from the city's special tax for road repair was off 0.7%.

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments