Colorado Springs sales tax revenues rose last month at their slowest pace in more than a year — a possible sign that consumer and business spending has cooled somewhat because of inflation, higher gas prices and supply chain woes.
The city collected $20.6 million from its 2% sales tax in April, a 9.3% gain over the same month in 2021, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Finance Department. April's collections were based on retail sales that took place in March.
Last month was the first time the city saw only a single-digit percentage increase in year-over-year sales tax revenues since they climbed 9.4% in February 2021.
Despite that, last month's total was the fourth highest in Colorado Springs history, Finance Department reports show.
"That really is very healthy," Charae McDaniel, the city's chief financial officer, said of last month's numbers.
Still, a combination of factors might have resulted in revenues rising only by single digits, McDaniel said.
Higher retail prices propelled by inflationary pressures could have triggered a slowdown in spending, she said. The war in Ukraine also could have hurt consumer sentiment, while spiking gas prices also mean that many people have less money in their pocketbooks.
"(They're) spending the money they do have, for example, on non-discretionary items such as fuel, which are costing more," she said. "So, more of their income has to go toward those things."
At the same time, consumers possibly can't find the retail goods they want to buy because of supply chain problems, she said. Businesses, too, might have had a tougher time acquiring the equipment, machinery and construction materials they need, McDaniel said.
In fact, the use tax — levied on items that businesses purchase from outside the Springs for use inside city limits — generated revenues of $885,383 in April, a 16.6% drop from the same month last year. It was the second straight month that use-tax revenues declined on a year-over-year basis.
"I think that's very reflective of that supply chain issue," McDaniel said. "They just cannot get the supplies and so the spending is less because there's less supply."
Colorado Springs collects a tax on the sale of retail goods such as TVs, cars and trucks, appliances, clothing and building materials. The performance of the sales tax is crucial for the city because its revenue pays for a little more than half of general fund spending on parks, roads, public safety and other services.
Local economists and business people, meanwhile, monitor the sales tax as one measure of the economy's health.
Other highlights of the Finance Department report for April include:
• Most major retail industry categories tracked by the city showed year-over-year revenue gains during April. Among them: hotels and motels, 61%; business services, 58.2%; utilities, 45.4%; building materials, 16.9%; restaurants, along with furniture, appliances and electronics, 15.6%; auto repair and leases, 11.2%; and auto dealers, 10.8%
• Three major retail categories saw revenue declines in April: grocery stores, 12%; department and discount stores, 1.3%; and clothing stores, 1.2%
• Revenues from the city's separate tax on hotel rooms and auto rentals rose to $640,988 in April, a 36% increase compared with the same month last year.