Colorado Springs sales tax revenues climbed higher again last month, as inflation jitters, recession fears and interest rate concerns weren't enough to derail local consumer and business spending.
A new Colorado Springs Finance Department report shows sales tax collections in November — which are based on October retail activity — totaled nearly $19.3 million, a 4.6% gain over the same month last year. Year-over-year city sales tax receipts now have increased every month since July 2020.
"Our local economy certainly seems to be continuing to move forward, despite the national economic uncertainty and the inflation rates that we're seeing occur," said Charae McDaniel, the city’s chief financial officer.
While single-family homebuilding has sputtered over the last several months because of higher mortgage rates, construction on several large apartment projects has remained strong, which has contributed to revenue gains for the city's general fund sales tax and its use tax, McDaniel said.
"Restaurants (are) seeing very nice increases, and furniture, appliances and electronics have seen nice increases," she said. "So that really is encouraging, that our local economy really is being resilient as we move through kind of uncertain economic times."
City officials and economists keep a close eye on the performance of Colorado Springs' sales tax.
For one, the tax serves as a barometer of economic conditions; when city sales tax revenues are strong, they generally reflect a healthy local economy.
At the same time, the tax generates more than half of the revenues used by the city to finance its general fund budget, which includes spending for parks, roads and other basic services.
Other highlights of the November city sales tax report include:
• Through November, the city's 2%, general fund sales tax — which is levied on items such as appliances, TVs, motor vehicles, furniture and building materials — has generated almost $195.6 million, an 8% increase over the same period the previous year.
• Of major retail categories tracked by the city, November's largest year-over-year revenue increases on a percentage basis were furniture, appliances and electronics, 26.7%; utilities, 21.7%; restaurants, 16.7%; hotels and motels, 12%; department and discount stores, 9%; auto dealers, 8.6%; and building materials, 5.2%.
• Retail sectors with the biggest year-over-year revenue declines in November were business services, 64.3%; medical marijuana, 28.5%; and auto repair and leases, 12%.
• Collections from the city's use tax, which is levied on items that businesses purchase outside the Springs for use inside city limits, totaled $917,146 in November, up 59.7% from the same month last year. Year to date, use tax revenues total $8.9 million, a 16.6% year-over-year increase.
• Revenue from the city's Lodger's and Auto Rental Tax — a separate levy that's collected on hotel rooms and rental cars and is an indicator of tourism activity — totaled $812,359 in November, climbing 7.3% from the same month a year ago. The tax now has generated almost $8.8 million year to date, up 17.1% from the same period last year.