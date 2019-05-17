Sales tax revenue in Colorado Springs continued to reflect a strong local economy in April, increasing 5% from April 2018 to $15.3 million, the city's Finance Department reported Thursday.
Collections on commercial machines, auto repairs and leases, utilities and hotels all grew by double-digit percentages with 11 of 15 categories tracked by the city posting gains. The April revenue numbers reflect sales made in March. Sales tax revenue so far this year is up 5.2% to $39.8 million and has been up every month since December 2017.
The city also reported that revenue from its tax on hotel rooms and rental cars jumped 17.7% from April 2018 to $554,429. Collections of the so-called bed-and-car tax dropped in April 2018 for the only time in the past four years.