Consumer spending in Colorado Springs showed no sign of letting up in February as the city's sales tax revenue continued a lengthy string of consecutive double-digit percentage increases.
The $15.9 million generated from the city's 2% sales tax in March, which reflects sales mostly made in February, was nearly $30,000 higher than the previous month and was up 12.8% from the same month last last year, according to a Colorado Springs Finance Department report. Revenue from the tax has increased every month from the same month a year earlier since July 2020.
"While I don't see us falling off a cliff, I don't think these double-digit increases are sustainable much longer," said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. "Whenever (the national) unemployment rate is under 3.8% or so for a sustained period, we have had a recession, either because of an overheated economy or people overspending. I am still skittish on how long this euphoria will continue."
More than two-thirds of the revenue gains during March came from the building materials, restaurant and hotel industries, all of which jumped at least 24% from March 2020. All of the 15 retail categories tracked by city increased from a year earlier, except for collections from medical marijuana dispensaries, which generated less than 1% of the revenue collected from the city's sales and use taxes.
Sales tax revenue on items ranging from TVs and cars to building materials and restaurant meals is a key economic indicator and the biggest funding source for city government, accounting for more than half of spending on public safety, roads, parks and other services. The city also collects special taxes for public safety, roads, parks, open space and trails that generated $8.8 million in March.
Other details in the report:
• Revenue from the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars in March surged 63.3% from March 2020 to nearly $500,000.
• Collections from the city's use tax, paid on manufacturing and other equipment bought outside the city, fell 21.5% in March from a year ago to $559,325, the lowest total since December 2020.