Online sales and booming housing construction combined to deliver the biggest monthly increase in Colorado Springs sales tax revenue in nearly two years, according to a report.
Revenue in September from the city's 2% sales tax jumped nearly 10% from September 2019 to $17.6 million, the biggest year-over-year monthly increase since December 2018, the city's Finance Department reported. Increased revenue from miscellaneous retail, which includes online sales, along with building materials and furniture, appliances and electronics — largely triggered by new home sales — was more than double the decline in revenue from hotels, restaurants, business services and commercial machines.
"The sales numbers are pretty incredible when you consider how tourism is still lagging behind. It is a testament to the economic resiliency of our community," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Friday. "People have settled into a habit of online purchasing and that is making a huge difference for city revenues."
But the good times might not last much longer. The increases came when El Paso County was at the second-lowest level of state restrictions on businesses and individuals. However, surging COVID-19 case numbers have pushed the county this month up two levels to the second-highest level. That reduces the capacity of hotels, restaurants and many other businesses by more than half of the previous level. Suthers has warned the county may face another stay-at-home order like the one that forced many businesses across the state to close in late March.
"We are not out of the woods yet," Suthers said. Moving to a more-restrictive level "could mean less economic activity from brick-and-mortar retailers and restaurants, and if we can't turn this around, we will have a stay-a-home order." That, he said, could result in double-digital percentage sales tax declines similar to those in March and April, though some of the decline could be made up by online sales.
Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, called the September numbers "good news, especially when you consider how hard we thought we would be hit." But she warned that sales tax revenue for November and December and into the first quarter of next year likely will "look abysmal" unless Congress approves more pandemic relief spending.
As a result of the September increase, sales and use tax revenue so far this year were down just 2.5% from the same period a year earlier to $134.2 million. When the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars and special taxes for road repair, public safety and trails, open space and parks are included, the decline in revenue from the same period last year totals nearly $8 million.
Sales tax funds more than half of all city spending on public safety, parks and other departments.
Other details from the report:
• Collections from the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars continue to decline, reflecting restrictions on large meetings that help fill hotel rooms by bringing visitors to the Colorado Springs area. Revenue from the "bed and car" tax in September fell 23.5% from a year earlier to $563,429, and remains off 42.8% so far this year to $3.46 million, the lowest total for the same period since 2013, the year the Black Forest fire and flooding in Manitou Springs hampered the tourism industry.
• Revenue from the city's use tax — paid on equipment bought outside the city — rose 6% to $868,873 but remained down 1.9% so far this year to $6.42 million, the lowest total for the same period since 2016.
• Among the 15 industry categories tracked by the city, collections from medical marijuana dispensaries, 48.2% from a year ago; miscellaneous retailers, up 35.3%, and building material retailers, up 27.9%, posted the largest percentage gains. Hotels and motels, down 37.1%, and business services, off 22.2%, posted the biggest percentage declines.