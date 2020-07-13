Dine Out Downtown, a summer program with expanded outdoor seating for downtown restaurants was a hit with diners on South Tejon Street. Restaurants were hit hard during COVID-19 closures. Since reopening to in-person dining, spacing guidelines have created diminished capacity and the outdoor seating helps the restaurants to accommodate more customers. Colorado Springs sales tax revenue bounced back in a big way in May after restaurants were allowed to reopen. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)