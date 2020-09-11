Strong auto, online and grocery sales combined in July to generate a second consecutive month of increased sales tax revenue for the city of Colorado Springs, compared to a year earlier, according to a report released Friday.
Revenue from the city’s sales and use tax in July rose 2.6% to $16.5 million, up from a less than 1% increase in the previous month, the city’s Finance Department reported. Collections from the city’s 2% sales tax were up just $13,000 from July 2019, while revenue from the use tax — paid on equipment bought outside the city — jumped more than 60% to $1.07 million, the highest monthly total since October. However, sales tax and use revenue this year remains down 5.1% from a year ago, with the economy battered by business closures and other restrictions linked to COVID-19.
Sales tax paid on vehicle sales, online purchases and groceries in July rose by double-digit percentages, which combined with the use tax increase more than offset a nearly $700,000 drop in collections from the hotel and restaurant industries. Mayor John Suthers credited materials purchases for several large construction projects with boosting use tax revenue in July. The construction of a 3.7 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment and sorting center is the city’s largest construction project ever.
“Is is really remarkable, when you think of the depth of the economic crisis and the number of jobs lost, that the city is rebounding as fast it has, especially with a major part of the economy — tourism — still struggling,” Suthers said. “We were projecting (revenue) to be down 5% and instead it was up 2.6%. Every month (during the COVID-19 pandemic) has been better than expected. It has been pretty remarkable.”
Suthers said the city won’t need further budget cuts after cutting $20 million in March and not replacing 200 city employees who retired or left their jobs.
But he remains concerned about next year’s budget. Voters will decide in November whether to keep the city’s revenue limit at 2019 levels instead of this year’s total and to keep $1.9 million above last year’s limit to spend on public safety. If voters reject the measure, he said city revenue will take much longer to recover.
Other details from the report:
• Revenue from the city’s tax on hotel rooms and rental cars in July nearly doubled June’s total to $630,852, but the July total still remained down 36.4% from July 2019. Colorado Springs had the nation’s highest hotel occupancy in July at 66%, according to travel research firm STR, but the occupancy rate was still down from 88% a year earlier.
• Revenue from special taxes for road repair, public safety and trails, open space and parks totaled $9.23 million in July, up 2.6% from July 2019.
