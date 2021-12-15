Colorado Springs sales tax revenue growth slowed to the lowest level since February but was up from the same month a year ago by a double-digit percentage for a ninth consecutive month.
November collections from the city's 2% sales tax, which reflect sales made in October, were up 15.3% from November 2020 to $18.4 million, but were down $2.35 million from October's total, according to a report released Wednesday b the Colorado Springs Finance Department. The November total is the smallest since June. Sales tax revenue so far this year is up 26% from the same period last year to $161.1 million.
Nearly half of the gain came from building materials, hotels and miscellaneous retail sales, which include online transactions. The three categories have fueled the strong gains this year and reflect a booming housing market, a rapid recovery of the city's tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic and consumer preference to shift much of their shopping online during the pandemic.
Sales tax is a major revenue source for the city, making up more than half of the city's general fund public for public safety, parks, road and other basic services. The 2% tax is levied on purchases of cars, appliances, clothing, building materials and other items. The city also collected $10.2 million in November from special taxes for public safety, road repair and trails, parks and open space.
Other highlights from the November Finance Department report include:
• Every retail sector of the 14 tracked by the Finance Department rose by double-digit percentages from November 2020 except grocery stores, which increased 7.4%, and medical marijuana, which fell 30.2%.
• Revenue from a separate tax on hotel rooms and rental cars in November continued to boom by jumping 54.8% from November 2020 to $757,225. Collections from the tax so far this year are up nearly 90% from a year ago to $7.49 million.
• Collections in November of the city's use tax, paid on equipment and other purchases made outside the city, fell 5.3% from a year ago to $574,325, the third decline in four months and the lowest monthly total since December 2020. Revenue from the tax so far this year has increased 8.8% from a year ago to $7.64 million.