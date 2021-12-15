110221-biz-hyatt 1.jpg (copy) (copy)

General manager Jon Kochevar opens the window shade in a hotel room on the seventh floor Monday to show the view from the new Hyatt Place in downtown Colorado Springs. Strong growth in sales tax collections from hotels, restaurants and online sales in November combined to boost revenue from the tax up by a double-digit percentage from a year ago for a ninth consecutive month.

 Christian Murdock, The Gazette

Colorado Springs sales tax revenue growth slowed to the lowest level since February but was up from the same month a year ago by a double-digit percentage for a ninth consecutive month.

November collections from the city's 2% sales tax, which reflect sales made in October, were up 15.3% from November 2020 to $18.4 million, but were down $2.35 million from October's total, according to a report released Wednesday b the Colorado Springs Finance Department. The November total is the smallest since June. Sales tax revenue so far this year is up 26% from the same period last year to $161.1 million.

Nearly half of the gain came from building materials, hotels and miscellaneous retail sales, which include online transactions. The three categories have fueled the strong gains this year and reflect a booming housing market, a rapid recovery of the city's tourism industry from the COVID-19 pandemic and consumer preference to shift much of their shopping online during the pandemic.

Sales tax is a major revenue source for the city, making up more than half of the city's general fund public for public safety, parks, road and other basic services. The 2% tax is levied on purchases of cars, appliances, clothing, building materials and other items. The city also collected $10.2 million in November from special taxes for public safety, road repair and trails, parks and open space.

Other highlights from the November Finance Department report include:

• Every retail sector of the 14 tracked by the Finance Department rose by double-digit percentages from November 2020 except grocery stores, which increased 7.4%, and medical marijuana, which fell 30.2%.

• Revenue from a separate tax on hotel rooms and rental cars in November continued to boom by jumping 54.8% from November 2020 to $757,225. Collections from the tax so far this year are up nearly 90% from a year ago to $7.49 million.

• Collections in November of the city's use tax, paid on equipment and other purchases made outside the city, fell 5.3% from a year ago to $574,325, the third decline in four months and the lowest monthly total since December 2020. Revenue from the tax so far this year has increased 8.8% from a year ago to $7.64 million.

