Colorado Springs sales tax revenue remained virtually flat in March from the year before. The March collections reflect activity in February, before Gov. Jared Polis ordered many businesses closed and residents to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sales tax numbers are expected to drop sharply in the next monthly report.
THE NUMBERS: Revenue last month rose from a year earlier by just $9,000, or just 0.1%, to $11.9 million, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Finance Department. Sales tax revenue collected so far this year was up 1.2% to $24.8 million.
WHY THE NUMBERS ARE IMPORTANT: Sales tax funds more than half of the city's budget, paying for public services ranging from police and fire to parks and public works. Economists follow the numbers closely for a look at consumer spending and confidence.
WHAT SECTORS ARE UP OR DOWN: Medical marijuana, department and discount stores and hotels and motels all were up by at least 17%, while commercial machines and grocery stores were down at least 20%.
OTHER TAXES: Use tax revenue, collected on purchases of machinery outside the city, jumped 43.5% from a year before. Collections of the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars rose 6.9%. Revenue from the city's special tax for road repair was up 1.6%.