Colorado Springs sales tax revenue from November fell by the biggest percentage in more than two years, but the drop mostly resulted from an unusually large payment a year earlier, the city’s Finance Department reported Friday.
Sales tax collected in December, based on November sales, fell 2.4% from a year earlier to $13.8 million. That’s the biggest percentage drop since a 3.8% decline in November 2017. However, the city said more than half of the decrease resulted from “an exceptional filing in the prior year from a business that sells computer hardware and software,” triggered by an error in the retailer’s reporting earlier in 2018.
The revenue total for the month also was distorted by “timing issues” stemming from a few sales tax license holders getting extensions to file late reports, reducing the monthly total.
Several large building materials and computer software and hardware vendors, though, reported lower sales. Sales tax from building material retailers in November fell $275,166, or 16.8%, from a year earlier, accounting for nearly all of the decline not credited to the other factors. Housing construction was down 37.5% in November.
Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, said the sales tax numbers are consistent with other indicators that reflect “a slowing in the economy that began last fall and has become more apparent now.
Job openings are declining, and that tells me that business sentiment is not as high as it had been. Now you see that spreading to areas like sales of business machine and housing. But the sky isn’t falling — I would much rather see a slowing than a downturn.”
Collections from November sales from retailers in nine of 15 categories fell from a year earlier with grocery stores and furniture, appliances and electronics retailers off 9.3% and 7.7%, respectively. The biggest increases were in business services, hotels and medical marijuana dispensaries, which combined generate less revenue than building materials.
Sales tax revenue through November was up 3% from the same period the year before to nearly $159 million. Collections weakened during the second half of 2019 compared to 2018, when hailstorms in June and July 2018 boosted new vehicle sales.
The city levies a 2% tax on purchases other than food and prescription drugs, which funds more half of city government for public safety, parks and other services. The city also collects special sales taxes for road repairs, public safety and trails, open space and parks that raised more than $90 million through November.
Other news from the report:
• Revenue from the city’s tax on hotel rooms and rental cars in November surged nearly 20% to $466,619 from a year before; revenue through November was up 5.9% to $7.12 million.
• Revenue for November from the city’s use tax — paid on purchases of machinery bought outside the city — fell for a fourth consecutive month, dropping 33.5% to $444,822. Use tax revenue through November was down 8.9% to $8.3 million from the same period in 2018.