The holiday shopping season started strong in November with Colorado Springs sales tax revenue up nearly 11 percent, the city’s Finance Department reported.
Strong sales growth from department and discount stores, combined with double-digit growth from building material retailers and auto dealers fueled by two large summer hailstorms were responsible for more than one third of the big gain in December in collections from the city’s 2 percent sales tax. Sales tax collected in December reflects November transactions.
“This is a continuation of what we have seen all year long last year in the Colorado Springs economy, as well as a good beginning to the Christmas selling season,” said Tom Binning, senior partner of Summit Economics , a Colorado Springs economic research and consulting firm. “It shows the local economy is growing at nearly twice the rate of population growth and inflation combined.”
The city collected $14.2 million in December from its sales tax and reported percentage gains of at least 4 percent from a year earlier every month in 2018. Sales tax revenue collected in February through November — the city measures collections from February through the next January — were up 7.3 percent from the same period a year earlier to $154.3 million.
The 2 percent tax is paid on purchases ranging from cars and business equipment to televisions and appliances and it pays for more than half of all city spending for police, fire, parks and other services.
Other highlights from the report:
• Seven of the 15 retail categories tracked by the Finance Department posted double-digit percentage gains from December 2017, while business services, hotels and medical marijuana dispensaries were the only categories to decline during the same period.
• The city’s tax on hotel rooms and rental cars grew by the smallest amount since April — less than half of 1 percent — but remained up 6.7 percent to $6.72 million for the year to date.
• The city’s special sales tax for road repairs generated $4.61 million in December, up 9.8 percent, and was up for the year to date by 7.2 percent to $50.7 million.
• Revenue from the city’s use tax — paid on equipment and machinery bought outside the Springs — fell 9.4 percent from December 2017 to $669,261 but remained up 5.8 percent for the year at $9.11 million. Combined sales and use tax collections in December were up 9.8 percent to $14.9 million and year to date rose 7.2 percent to $163.4 million.