Colorado Springs sales tax revenue was nearly flat in October for a third consecutive month amid slowing housing construction, according to the latest report from the city’s Finance Department.
Collections from the city’s 2% sales tax in November, which reflects October sales, were up just 1.3% from a year earlier to $14 million. That comes after a 1.4% gain in October and a 0.2% drop in September. Sales tax revenue for the first 11 months of the year is up 3.5% to nearly $162 million, the smallest gain for the 11-month period since a decline in 2009.
“Even though some other indicators are leveling off, I am not ready to say the indicators are pointing to a slowdown. I’m not terribly concerned, yet,” said Tatiana Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum. “This is still good, steady growth — nothing to complain about. The trend is still positive.”
Despite the slowing gains in local consumer spending, U.S. consumer confidence remains at high levels amid historically low unemployment and strong job growth.
Much of the weakness in sales tax collections came from sales tax paid on building materials, which declined 13.2%. Single-family housing construction during the first 11 months of the year was down nearly 10% to 3,400 homes, though sales and prices of existing homes remain strong and Colorado Springs is forecasted to remain one of the nation’s hottest housing markets.
Sales tax revenue still gained because tax collected from furniture, appliance and electronics stores, as well as grocery stores, more than made up for the decline in building material sales. Those categories, along with business services, were up more than 20%, while the broad “all other” category was the only other major area to drop by more than 10%.
The city levies a 2% tax on purchases other than food and prescription drugs, funding more than half of city government for public safety, parks and other services. The city also collects special sales taxes for road repairs, public safety and trails, open space and parks that have raised more than $85 million this year.
Other news from the report:
• Revenue from the city’s tax on hotel rooms and rental cars in November rose 1.7% to $613,737 and was up 5.1% this year to $6.66 million.
• Collections from the city’s use tax — paid on purchases of machinery bought outside the city — fell in November for a third consecutive month by 6% to $1.32 million. But the collections had to compete against November 2018, which saw the second-highest monthly total the city has collected. Use tax revenue so far this year was down 6.9% to $7.86 million.
