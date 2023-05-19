Colorado Springs saw another modest gain in sales tax collections last month.

The city took in nearly $20.9 million in sales tax revenue in April, up 1.1% over the same month last year, a Colorado Springs Finance Department report shows. The Springs has seen year-over-year jumps in collections each month since June 2020, but the pace of those increases has slowed on a percentage basis to the low single digits over the past five months.

April's sales tax report reflects retail activity that took place mostly in March. Year to date, Colorado Springs has collected almost $53 million in sales tax revenue, a 0.9% increase over the same period in 2022.

The city levies a 2% sales tax on purchases of TVs, appliances, motor vehicles, clothing and other retail items. Sales tax collections are a key revenue source for Colorado Springs government because it pays for more than half of the city's annual general fund budget that includes parks, roads, public safety and other basic services.