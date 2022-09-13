Amid increasing talk of a recession and other sour economic news, city sales tax collections remain on an upward path in Colorado Springs.
Revenue from the city’s 2% sales tax, levied on consumer and business purchases of cars and trucks, appliances, clothing, building materials and more, grew to $20.6 million in August, the city Finance Department reported Tuesday. That’s up 7.5% from a year earlier. August sales tax collections largely reflect purchases made in July.
Year to date, sales tax collections are up 8.9% from this point in 2021. Sales tax collections are a key revenue source for the city, and account for more than half of its general fund budget, which pays for parks, public safety and other basic services.
Industries showing the largest, year-over-year percentage increases for the month in sales tax collections were furniture, appliances and electronics, up 43%, utilities, 20%; and miscellaneous retail, 16%. Industries with the largest percentage decreases were business services, down 56%; medical marijuana, 34%; and auto repair and leases, 12%.
Also from the report:
• Collections from the city's use tax, which is levied on items that businesses purchase from outside the Springs for use inside city limits, rose 14.8% in August from a year earlier.
• Revenues from the city's separate tax on hotel rooms and auto rentals totaled $1.3 million in August. That’s up just 1.8% from a year earlier, but it's the highest monthly total on record as travel and tourism, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, continue their recovery.
As further evidence of that recovery, sales tax collections in the hotel/motel category are up 34% so far this year from the same point in 2021, the largest percentage increase of any category.