Colorado Springs sales tax revenue collected in January, which reflects sales made in January, indicated a weak holiday season for retailers.
Sales tax collections rose 2.8 percent in January from a year earlier. Although merchants paid the city a record $17.3 million in sales tax , the total was up less than $500,000 from January 2019 during the most important month for most retailers. Sales tax collections were down in both September and December from a year before and were up only slightly more than 1% in October and November, a sluggish finish that contributed to sales tax revenue for all of 2019 rising just 3% to $176.3 million.
"It's certainly disappointing and takes a little wind out of the (economic) sails," said Tom Binnings, senior partner in Summit Economics, a Colorado Springs economic research and consulting firm. "While I still feel good about the economy as a whole, I don't see much change in the coming quarter, especially with the supply chain disruptions we are seeing from the coronavirus. It is another sign that growth is slowing."
While the all-other, commercial machines, business services and medical marijuana categories all jumped by at least 18%, declines in traditional retail categories such as furniture, appliance and electronic retailers; grocery stores; hotels; building materials; and auto repair and leases nearly offset those gains, according to a report from the city's Finance Department.
The city levies a 2% tax on purchases other than food and prescription drugs, which funds more than half of city government for public safety, parks and other services. The city also collects more than $100 million a year in special taxes designated for road repairs, public safety and trails, open space and parks.
Other news from the report:
• Revenue from the city's tax on hotel rooms and rental cars in January fell 7.7% from January 2019 to $386.592, the biggest decline in six years. However, the total for all of 2019 was still up 5.1% to $7.51 million.
• The city collected $913,411 in use tax, paid on purchases of machinery bought outside the city, down 5.3% from January 2019. Use tax collections for all of 2019 were down 8.5% to $9.2 million.