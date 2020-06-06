The passion for bees began with her grandfather.
Dolly Rickerman’s granddad raised bees. When she was growing up, “I wasn’t allowed to go out in the bee yard,” she recalls. But she was allowed to take part in the harvesting of honey.
“I tell everybody that’s where I learned all my cuss words because my granddad would bring the frames in dripping and he’d leave a trail,” she says — and her grandmother, who was not amused, would have some choice words for him.
When she grew up, Rickerman decided, she would raise her own bees. It became a “family thing,” as siblings raised bees, too. And now it’s a business, as Dolly and husband Leonard own and run Rocky Mountain Bee Supply in Colorado Springs.
“It started out kind of as a hobby and just evolved into this store,” Dolly says. “This was not something I had ever thought about doing.”
Rocky Mountain Bee Supply sells bees, hives, protective gear, tools and more; it also provides classes and services such as swarm removal and honey extraction — basically, “all things bee,” Leonard says. The couple opened the business in 2016 in Palmer Lake, but they quickly outgrew the strip-mall location. So a couple of years ago they moved just west of downtown.
“It’s been a game-changer,” Leonard says of the central location. It’s easy for people coming downtown for other reasons to drop in; being just off I-25 also means it is a draw for tourists who are fellow beekeepers.
“We get people from all over the world,” Dolly says. “’Oh, we saw your sign and we had to come in.’”
Sweet success
The business stays busy year-round. In the fall, there’s the honey extraction; the shop has a “honey kitchen,” Dolly says, “and a lot of the hobbyists who don’t want to invest in purchasing the extraction equipment or storing it, they bring their frames of honey in here and we extract it for them.”
Later, there’s the winterization of hives. Once winter arrives, there are honey sales and classes to plan.
But spring is the big season, the Christmastime of the bee business, as new enthusiasts take up the hobby and set up their hives or established beekeepers add to their setups.
“That’s where we think the heart and soul of the store is,” Leonard says of welcoming and educating beekeepers. “We don’t compete with Amazon or the big box stores; we can’t. But what we do is sell high-quality equipment, and we’re the safety net.”
Dolly says she gets calls daily from people with questions. “This is always a safe place to ask questions. You’re not going to be judged, you’re not going to be made to feel like you’re an idiot. I tell all of our students, if there is a mistake to be made in beekeeping, I have made it. That’s how you grow as a beekeeper.”
As an agricultural business, Rocky Mountain Bee Supply remained open during the stay-at-home COVID-19 restrictions. But the store shifted to curbside service — no browsing in the store — and Dolly says that hurt business a bit. On the other hand, the pandemic has sparked an interest in gardening and raising chickens by people with time on their hands and craving self-sufficiency — and that has spread to beekeeping, as well, Leonard says.
“We have a lot of new people who are interested in it,” he says, “not just for the honey but having the bees as pollinators for their garden.”
There are uses for the honey people might not think of at first; the Rickermans have been experimenting with, and recently had a class on, the making of mead — a sort of “honey wine.” There are also multiple uses for the beeswax, Leonard notes, from candles to lip balms to soaps.
In the past, he says, “the majority of bees were kept by commercial beekeepers and the minority were hobbyists. That has completely changed now.”
Advocates for the bees
The Rickermans live in Monument, where they have their personal apiary with more than two dozen hives.
“That’s our relaxation time,” Dolly says. “Those are our babies out there.”
They also have several commercial apiaries, reaching from Douglas County to Fountain, south of Colorado Springs. Those, Dolly says, are more work than fun.
“It’s like light your hair on fire and go. We have a lot of hives to go through on those days.”
Raising bees in Colorado poses several challenges, Leonard notes. Among them, harsh winters, short seasons for production and variable spring weather. Along the Front Range, there are multiple microclimates, “so what’s happening with the bees in Cañon City is way different than Fountain or Monument or Douglas County and up into the mountains.”
“It’s kind of crazy,” Leonard says, “but it’s doable.”
It’s tough times for bees, with habitat loss, natural disasters and invasive species taking a toll. Rocky Mountain Bee Supply recently had a e-class devoted to fighting the varroa destructor mite, a key threat to bees.
When it comes to raising bees, many people think “you just put them in the box and forget about them,” Leonard says. But there’s a lot that comes with monitoring and maintaining the hives, particularly in the first year or two, he says.
“Our biggest thing is to educate people on honeybees and how to properly care for them, to be advocates for the bees, to get people excited about them,” Dolly says.
“We love bees,” Leonard adds. “We’ll talk bees all day long.”