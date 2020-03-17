At the Big Train Family Restaurant, popular for more than 40 years in Colorado Springs for its meatloaf, chicken-fried steak and other comfort-food favorites, the eatery's website offers a folksy greeting that invites customers to "just drop on in and pick your own table."

Not any more. At least, not for the next month.

Gov. Jared Polis on Monday ordered a 30-day closure of restaurant dining rooms, bars, theaters, gyms and casinos across Colorado, joining other states seeking to combat the spread of the coronavirus by shutting down places where crowds gather. The order, which took effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday, allows restaurants to continue to offer delivery and carryout service.

But for many restaurants, which often operate on razor-thin profit margins in a highly competitive industry where quality employees are tough to find and locals go up against deep-pocketed chains, the 30-day halt to dining room service presents one of their stiffest challenges yet to survive.

Within hours of Polis' order, Big Train owner Rashell Kolthoff began to slash expenses at the restaurant, 808 Garden of the Gods Road, where it relocated a year ago from its longtime home at 3050 N. Nevada Ave. She laid off 11 of her 13 employees, turned off lights and turned down heat, canceled a linen service and scrapped cable TV.

"There's nobody here to watch the TVs, anyway," said Kolthoff. She bought Big Train in January from cousin Reva Pendleton, who still manages the restaurant on some days after owning it for 15 years. The restaurant was launched decades ago by Pendleton's aunt.

Even as she's cut costs, holding on to customers remains Kolthoff's No. 1 priority.

In response to Polis' order, she's launched a curbside and drive-up service to go with delivery partners Grubhub and DoorDash; introduced larger, family-style portions that diners can share; and added pre-made meals that customers can heat up at home to go with hot food that still can be ordered off a slightly scaled-back menu.

"We're trying to think outside the box," Kolthoff said. "Hopefully, maybe somebody that doesn't want to cook when they get home, they can just grab it and heat it up."

For Big Train, Polis' order comes on top of ongoing Garden of the Gods Road construction that's made it difficult for customers to reach the restaurant, while a recent nearby water main break forced two days of reduced hours.

Kolthoff has a lease to pay along with other bills, but faces the temporary loss of 90% to 95% of her business that came from dine-in customers.

"It's going to hurt," she said. "We have a lot of loyal customers that followed us on our new transition, when we moved over to our new location. They're calling and saying we will definitely order pickup and help you guys stay afloat until this is over. That's what we're praying for, that their support for us will help us to make it through this and we reopen and hire everybody back."

Suzette Megyeri, whose family owns Bambino's Urban Pizzeria downtown and the downtown and Powers Boulevard locations of the Skirted Heifer hamburger restaurant, said up to now, business had been very strong.

But after Polis' order, sales early Tuesday afternoon at Bambino's totaled just $150, while the take was $300 at the Skirted Heifer. At the same time on a typical day before the dining room closure, sales at Bambino's would have been $800 to $900, while the Skirted Heifer would have brought in $1,500, she said.

"It's devastating," Megyeri said.

Her restaurants don't use a delivery service, but will consider adding one, Megyeri said. For now, a new carryout service that began Thursday of last week — in anticipation of the changing dining-out landscape triggered by the coronavirus — will allow customers to call in or order off the restaurants' website. Customers can walk inside to pick up their food or it will be brought out to them.

The three restaurants have a total of 80 workers; nobody has been laid off so far, Megyeri said. Some of her younger employees already have said they're willing to give up their shifts so that colleagues can work them and still get paid, she said.

"I am really hoping that the community will consider doing curbside food, and takeout food from mom-and-pops that they're normally used to eat at," Megyeri said.

Jose Muldoon's, Colorado Craft and MacKenzie's Chop House have added walk-up and drive-up service at their locations downtown, with most customers expected to call ahead for their orders, said Luke Travins of Concept Restaurants, which owns the restaurants. Customers will receive their food in sealed containers given to them by employees wearing latex gloves, he said.

A second Jose Muldoon's will offer carryout for people who drive up, but not for walk-ups; plans are still being determined for another Concept restaurant, Flatiron's, Travins said.

Some of the restaurants, whose operating hours are being reduced, already have delivery services, he said.

But delivery and carryout won't come close to making up for the loss of dining room sales, he said.

"If we were to triple our to-go and delivery sales from what they were, it's still not going to beat Chick-fil-A and McDonald's drive-thru numbers," Travins said. "We realize, no matter, what, 80% of our business is probably gone for the next 30 days."

In response, Concept has laid of 80% of its workforce — 160 out of 200, he said.

In a meeting Tuesday with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and his staff, Travins said he told them that allowing restaurants to sell liquor as part of carryout sales would be a big boost. Bob Cope, the Springs' economic development officer, said city officials will support relaxation of state regulations that would help restaurants and other businesses.

"This virus is touching every business, every community, and we just hope for answers and anecdotes and cures and to stop spreading the disease as quickly as possible," Travins said.

Polis' order, which also affects movie theaters, came after Kimball Bayles already had seen attendance plummet at his downtown Kimball’s Peak Three Theater. On the weekend of March 6-8, Bayles said a total of 918 people attended screenings at his theaters. Last week, the number was 168.

"That's pretty grim for us," he said.

Bayles said he understands Polis' order; something must be done to contain the coronavirus, he said.

But as a small independent who competes against mega-theater complexes, has little cash reserves and worries about a trend of studios sending more movies straight to streaming services, Bayles said an extended closure could be a crushing blow.

"If me closing down for 30 days helps this thing go away, I'm glad to do it, I'm glad to do my part to do whatever I can to help," Bayles said. "But I have to say, the caveat there is that I'm not sure we can survive much past 30 days. It's pretty tough for us."