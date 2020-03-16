Some Colorado Springs restaurants and bars didn't wait for Gov. Jared Polis' order to shut down dine-in service as a way to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard, temporarily closed for business early Monday.

The adjacent Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, a live-music venue, also closed, said businessman J.W. Roth, who heads the company that operates the restaurant and entertainment facility.

"While this is a trying time for everyone, what's most important is the health, safety, and well-being of our employees, customers, and community," according to a statement by Roth's company.

Roth said he hopes to reschedule Boot Barn Hall shows. Ticket holders are being asked to hold onto their tickets for future performances; refunds, however, will not be made, Roth said.

Roth said he's continuing plans for a new breakfast-themed restaurant, Buttermilk, that will open next to the two other venues in a building previously occupied by the Mikado Asian Bistro.

But while Buttermilk will be ready to open in four to five weeks, Roth said the new restaurant will remain closed until there's more clarity about what's happening with the coronavirus.

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, a Denver-area seafood restaurant that opened in January at 11. S. Tejon St. in downtown Colorado Springs, temporarily closed its dining room Monday and will offer pickup and delivery service starting Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart and for all the right reasons that we are announcing the closure of all Big Red F Restaurant Group dining rooms in Colorado, effective immediately, in response to the coronavirus epidemic," Dave Query, founder of Boulder-based parent company said in a statement Monday.

"In 30-plus years of owning restaurants, this is one of the hardest things I have had to do. ..., Query said. " We realize that to get this situation under control and to eventually find ourselves once again tracking some degree of normalcy in our lives, closing our dining rooms is the responsible and right thing to do for everyone. "

Query urged diners to check the Big Red F website, www.bigredf.com, to see pickup and delivery menus, hours of operation, promotions and specials.

"We can’t feed you in our house right now, but we look forward to feeding you in yours," Query said.

Jax also has locations in Denver’s LoDo, Glendale and Fort Collins. It's one of several Denver-area restaurant chains that have expanded to Colorado Springs in recent years as the city's population has grown and its economy has strengthened.

Other Springs-area restaurants and entertainment venues that closed Monday included Stir Coffee and Cocktails, at 2330 N. Wahsatch Ave. in the Bon Shopping Center. A Facebook post said that Stir will close indefinitely starting Tuesday, "to take a proactive stance to protect our employees and the surrounding community ... We appreciate your business and hope you stay healthy and safe."

The Lost Friend Brewing Co., 2458 Montenbello Square and northeast of Academy and Union boulevards, already had closed its taproom to draft sales for two weeks before Polis announced a 30-day shuttering.

"We will be doing to-go only sales of crowlers and will release details of that soon," according to a Facebook post. "We will continue to pay our employees. Please take this virus seriously so that we can all look back on this in a few months and say, 'it wasn't that bad.' We can't wait until we are able to reopen and share our beer with this wonderful community."