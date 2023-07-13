Colorado Springs southeast residents voiced the challenges they face when it comes to food access and possible solutions to the problem during a community meeting Thursday evening at Panorama Park.

Community and city government representatives organized the meeting after King Soopers shut its 2910 S. Academy Blvd. location indefinitely on June 20 following the discovery of asbestos during the company's remodel project of the building.

At Thursday's meeting, residents discussed the existing obstacles they, their families and neighbors face when it comes to obtaining fresh groceries and how those problems were exacerbated by the King Soopers closure, including grocery cost, transportation to stores and lack of supply at other locations.

"We're looking for a hand up, not a hand out," Jeannie Lira, a long-time resident, said during the meeting. "But now, here we are with the food closure, back to a handout scenario."

Nonprofits such as Food to Power, which helped organize Thursday's community meeting, tried fill gaps when it came to food access including free grocery distribution and other programs. But with no information from King Soopers about its reopening timeline after the temporary closure, Food to Power polled residents using sticker boards to see what options would help them most.

The possible solutions listed were: a free mobile market, a community fridge, farmers markets, transportation to other stores, hand carts to simplify public transport shopping, additional food at existing pantries and additional food at existing stores.

"You should be able to access fresh food in proximity of your community and your neighborhood," said Patience Kabwasa, executive director of Food to Power. "When you arrive at a food distribution center, you should be able to have access to food that is culturally relevant to you."

King Soopers sent a news release Wednesday stating that it would begin offering free grocery and pharmacy deliveries to "impacted customers" until the store reopens "via a digital coupon that will be preloaded to customer's loyalty accounts."

King Soopers did not define who was included as an impacted customer, and residents who attended Thursday's meeting said they had not been able to find or access the free delivery coupons online.

But a Kroger (King Soopers' parent company) mobile pharmacy unit is available at the store's parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and while the store's gas station remained open, residents said at the meeting they could not pay with cash and could only use credit or debit cards during the closure, since the store's gas attendant station was closed.

"I almost ran out of gas because I didn't go get food or pharmacy stuff," Lira said. "And I usually do the whole circle and use my points and get gas."

While residents expressed their desire for the store to open soon, multiple people also stressed the importance that the store only open if it is safe for customers and employees.

"There's just not a quick fix to this," Kabwasa said. "Unfortunately, again this problem did not happen overnight."