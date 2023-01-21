At times, 2022 was as bumpy as a popcorn ceiling for some Pikes Peak region homebuilders and commercial contractors.
Local housing tanked in the second half of last year after higher mortgage rates priced many buyers out of the market. As a result, the pace of homebuilding in the last six months of 2022 skidded to its lowest level in more than a decade.
Construction of offices, stores, banks, restaurants, schools, medical facilities and other commercial projects also fell when compared with the previous year as general contractors and subcontractors wrestled with inflation-driven price hikes, supply chain problems and worker shortages.
So, 2022 sounds like it was a rough year for residential and commercial construction, right?
Not necessarily.
One key measure shows 2022 actually was one of the better years for the Colorado Springs-area residential and commercial construction industries, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.
The combined dollar valuation of building permits pulled by homebuilders, general contractors and subcontractors for residential and commercial construction, remodelings, renovations and additions totaled $3.81 billion in 2022, Regional Building Department figures show. Those numbers don't include permits for projects such as mechanical, electrical and plumbing work.
Last year's dollar valuation for construction fell by 4%, or $15.5 million, from $3.83 billion in 2021, according to the Regional Building Department.
But 2021 was a record year for the value of residential and commercial permits. As a result, despite the year-over-year decline in the value of building permits last year, 2022 actually became the second best year on record for overall construction spending.
"It's a mixed bag," said Roger Lovell, head of Regional Building, the Colorado Springs-El Paso County agency that oversees local residential and commercial construction. "You could do one story about how everything is down compared to last year. Or you could do another story about how it's down, but we're still way ahead of previous years."
Some general contractors and subcontractors say they were plenty busy in 2022 despite higher costs for construction materials and equipment, uncertainty about the direction of the economy and other challenges.
"Colorado Springs is unique because we're insulated from some of the national downturns," said Matt Gum, 2023 board president of the El Paso County Contractors Association and owner and president of Legacy Properties Solutions, a general contracting, consulting and construction management firm in Cascade. "We have all the military around us, it's one of our largest markets, which does insulate us from a lot of what other communities face.
"Our economy here is strong, and between the local developers and some of the entities that are coming into our local area, the industries that are coming in are actually spending a lot of money in the area, developing their infrastructure," Gum added. "They need places to work. They need places to operate their businesses. And all of the existing businesses, they've seen growth as well, and they're remodeling."
Homebuilding and commercial construction are major components of the Springs-area business community and their health is vital to the area's economy.
Builders and contractors employ thousands of people, who pump millions into the economy each year when they spend their paychecks on groceries, TVs, appliances, clothing, cars and other purchases. The companies also buy construction materials and equipment, while they work with other industry players such as engineers, architects, land planners, landscapers, electricians and plumbers.
Here's a look at some of the numbers behind the residential and commercial construction industries in 2022, issues faced by homebuilders and contractors last year and where the market might be headed in 2023:
• Homebuilding. Last year was a tale of two halves. The first six months of 2022 continued the red-hot single-family housing market of the last several years and the pace of Springs-area home construction was strong.
But after mortgage costs spiked in reaction to Federal Reserve interest rate increases, homebuilding stalled. In the second half of 2022, Regional Building issued just 761 permits for the construction of single-family, detached homes — the fewest for the second half of any year since 720 permits in 2011.
For all of 2022, the dollar valuation of those single-family, detached permits totaled $1.26 billion, a drop of $466 million or nearly 27% from $1.73 billion in 2021. The number of permits issued for single-family, detached homes totaled 3,070 last year, down from 4,356 in 2021.
On the one hand, the dollar value of 2022 permits was smaller because it was compared against a "massive year" in 2021, said Mark Reyner, Colorado Springs market manager for Denver-based Land Title Guarantee Co. and this year's board president for the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs.
But higher mortgage rates were the primary reason for the second-half slowdown in homebuilding; 30-year, fixed-rate loans more than doubled to over 6% by year's end from the start of 2022, which chilled buyer interest. Builders slashed construction as a result and some said they laid off workers for the first time since the Great Recession.
"Interest rates affect demand, and homebuilders build to serve demand," Reyner said. "They don't just build to build. They're meeting demand where it is. Rates affect demand; builders build to the demand. And it's no surprise that it's lower than in 2021."
Construction of townhomes — a much smaller part of the residential market — also fell last year. Townhome permits totaled 408 in 2022 with a dollar value of $91.3 million; in 2021, there were 555 townhome permits issued with a dollar value of $133.8 million.
• Apartments. Multi-family construction was a bright spot in 2022. The Regional Building Department, which categorizes apartment projects as part of residential construction, issued 130 permits last year for the addition of 4,963 units — a record high for a single year and up 27.7% over 2021. The dollar value of last year's apartment projects totaled $763.6 million, a nearly 15% year-over-year bump over $665 million in 2021.
Even as homebuilding slowed, apartments — which offer maintenance-free living and amenities such as fitness centers, barbecue pits and dog runs — remained popular.
Several local and out-of-state developers have said Colorado Springs' population growth, quality of life and solid economy make it ripe for more apartments. Despite higher borrowing costs triggered by Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2022, some Springs-area apartment complexes were in the planning pipeline the last few years and developers went ahead and pulled permits for the projects.
• Commercial. The combined dollar value of commercial projects — offices, stores, restaurants, manufacturing facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, government buildings, churches, amusement and recreation buildings, among other types of commercial construction — totaled $461.9 million in 2022, down by $167 million or 26.6% from $628.8 million in 2021. The number of permits totaled 1,242 in 2022, compared with 1,345 in 2021.
Those numbers don't include permits for swimming pools, signs and structures other than buildings.
Permits were issued for four hotel projects in 2022, one less than in 2021. But the dollar value of hotel permits totaled $137.8 million last year, more than triple the $42 million in 2021. A nearly $98 million permit pulled for a hotel at the Air Force Academy's new visitor's center helped propel last year's dollar value total, according to Regional Building Department figures.
But other areas of commercial construction saw declines.
One example: no permits were issued in 2022 for hospitals or other related buildings; in 2021, three hospital permits had a combined dollar valuation of $112.6 million. The 2021 total included a $102.9 million permit for the St. Francis Hospital-Interquest, the new 72-room facility being developed by Centennial-based Centura Health southeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on Colorado Springs’ far north side.
Higher costs fanned by raging inflation were one of the biggest problems last year for some general contractors and their clients, said Doug Woody, a vice president with Colorado Springs-based Bryan Construction, one of the city's largest construction companies.
Costs that used to rise by perhaps 2% to 5% over a year soared by 1.5% from month to month in early 2022 — and that led to project delays, he said.
For example, a $10 million project might have climbed to $11 million, but its owner only had a $10 million budget, Woody said. In those cases, Bryan would have to meet with a company design team to determine what to do next — consider a redesign, cut certain spending items or come up other solutions to get the project back within budget, he said.
That process, however, can take six to 18 months, Woody said. And that explains why some commercial projects didn't show up in Regional Building's 2022 figures and instead were pushed to 2023.
Bryan is the general contractor for a planned $65 million, seven-story, 214-unit apartment project on the southwest corner of Weber and Cimarron streets in downtown Colorado Springs, Woody said.
The project, proposed in February 2022 by a Denver real estate company, had a targeted start date of October or November, he said. But its launch now has been delayed until March, even as project details — such as the number of units
— remain unchanged, Woody said.
"We were hired about the time all this started to disrupt the market from an inflationary standpoint," Woody said. "We've had a ton of challenges with ownership to try to get this into a category where we can finally get it built. ... Ownership's had to up their budget a little bit, but also we've been working on ways to minimize how much they have to increase budget."
In other cases, some projects were delayed because lenders or investors saw the stock market's volatility or the value of their assets fluctuate, which caused them to adopt a cautious strategy and step back from financing some commercial projects, said Vince Colarelli, who owns Colarelli Construction in Colorado Springs.
"The value of their portfolios was fluctuating so much that they became less eager to liquidate securities, for instance, and put them into deals," Colarelli said. "That became really apparent, particularly for us, in the last two quarters of 2022."
Inflationary pressures and some prices stabilized and actually fell toward the end of 2022, Colarelli said.
But that created another problem for contractors, he said. Some developers who've seen the price of lumber drop sharply now want to hold off on commercial projects in hopes that concrete, drywall, electrical panels and other costs also will drop.
"I have a client for whom we're going to do a large apartment project, and his position is exactly that," Colarelli said. "We've seen lumber fall, and now we're expecting concrete to adjust. And we are then expecting cabinets and doors to adjust. His theory is that all these commercial suppliers follow the residential suppliers, and certainly in the residential world, they've seen a reversion in all those price increases on a lot of different trades."
Supply chain problems that began during the pandemic year of 2020 also continued to dog the commercial construction market in 2022, contractors said.
Mechanical equipment, such as air handling units, used to be ordered and received within eight to 14 weeks, depending on the brand and its design, said Gum, of the El Paso County Contractors Association.
"Now, you're looking at six months to a year, sometimes," he said. "In those impacts, there's some developers and some customers (for whom) that would actually kill their project. Because they're like, 'I can't wait a year.'"
Electrical transformers that supply power to commercial projects (large green boxes that can be spotted at an office complex or shopping center) continue to be in short supply and need to be ordered almost a year in advance for some commercial projects, Gum said.
"It's hard for people to pull triggers on projects, unless they're fully funded, 100%, when you have to wait before you get power to the building for a year," Gum said. "It's really kind of a challenge for the developers and people that are actually being users of these projects."
Hiring enough workers continues to be an ongoing problem, construction industry members say.
"I don't think it's unique to our industry by any means, but we're the ones that probably have the bigger need as far as headcount," said Woody, of Bryan Construction. "The labor force remains extremely tough. Which is a good sign, right? If it still remains tough, that tells you things haven't slowed down tremendously, because we're not seeing an influx of a bunch of people saying, 'Hey, I'm looking for work' all of a sudden."
• Residential and commercial additions and alterations. It was a banner year in 2022 for residential and commercial remodelings, renovations and alterations; the dollar value of permits for such work totaled $1.2 billion last year, compared with $626 million in 2021. Of the $1.2 billion spent in 2022, nearly 80% — or $4 out of every $5 — went for commercial alterations, which include remodelings and additions, Regional Building numbers show.
Some owners of large commercial buildings, including defense contractors, are investing heavily in capital improvements to their properties, which helped pump up overall spending for renovations and alterations, Colarelli said.
Even smaller general contractors were busy. Sammy DeWitt, the owner of Mahler General Contracting in Colorado Springs, said his 10-employee company does a lot of tenant finish work for restaurants and other buildings. He estimates his company's revenues jumped by 30% in 2022 when compared with the previous year.
"We had some backlogs and we were able to pull those together and be working on those through 2022," DeWitt said.
• Looking ahead. Despite spending declines in 2022, some industry members expect the residential and commercial construction sectors to have a solid 2023.
In general, they say they aren't kowtowed by higher interest and mortgage rates or fears of a recession because the Pikes Peak region's fundamentals haven't changed. The area's population continues to grow, it remains a desirable place to live and will attract employers, businesses and workers who will embrace its quality of life, they say.
"I’m still bullish on Colorado Springs in general and our future in Colorado Springs," said Reyner, of Land Title Guarantee and the Housing & Building Association. "I would say most builders probably are, too. They're just going to be cautious in their approach and, again, it's going to depend on the demand. I don't think you're going to see a lot of builders putting a lot of spec inventory (houses built without buyer contracts) or unoccupied homes out there. It's all about the demand."
Signs that construction industry prices have stabilized have left some industry members optimistic about 2023, Colarelli said.
"We still have the demand generators in the marketplace and ... Colorado Springs is still viewed as a really healthy market," he said. "All of those are really good reasons to be optimistic."
Gum, of the El Paso County Contractors Association and Legacy Properties Solutions, reiterated that Colorado Springs should be better off if a recession takes hold because of the Department of Defense presence in the area. Military bases in Colorado Springs and El Paso County include Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base and Schriever Space Force Base.
"I think things are healthy right now; I think that we're more insulated in this market versus other markets, including other markets in the state," Gum said.
At the same time, the construction industry usually doesn't feel the effects of a recession for about 18 months because projects have been financed and are poised to start even as a downturn takes hold, he said.
"All this money ... is already allocated," Gum said. "The project's already started. Everything's already going. So, I think 2023 still is going to be a great year. I still think 2024 is going to look fine as well, from what I'm seeing. It's usually whenever you look at the construction industry versus a recession, if you go back through history, we're always a year-and-half behind when it comes to our slow time."