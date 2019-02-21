The steady increase in local home prices might have slowed, but Colorado Springs remained one of the nation’s top housing markets in January — ranking No. 5 out of 300 metro areas in Realtor.com’s monthly hotness index.
Metro areas that ranked ahead of the Springs were Midland, Texas; Chico, Calif.; San Francisco-Oakland-Heyward; and Fort Wayne, Ind. Other Colorado rankings were Pueblo, No. 27; Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, No. 79; Fort Collins, No. 100; Boulder, No. 110; Grand Junction, No. 123; and Greeley, No. 140.
Realtor.com’s index is based on the number of online views received by homes for sale in each market, which indicates demand. Realtor.com, a California-based online real estate service, also ranks metro areas based on the median number of days that homes were on the market before selling.