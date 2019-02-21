The steady increase in local home prices might have slowed, but Colorado Springs remained one of the nation’s top housing markets in January — ranking No. 5 out of 300 metro areas in Realtor.com’s monthly hotness index.
Metro areas that ranked ahead of the Springs were Midland, Texas; Chico, Calif.; San Francisco-Oakland-Heyward; and Fort Wayne, Ind. Other Colorado rankings were Pueblo, No. 27; Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, No. 79; Fort Collins, No. 100; Boulder, No. 110; Grand Junction, No. 123; and Greeley, No. 140.
Realtor.com’s index is based on the number of online views received by homes for sale in each market, which indicates demand.
Realtor.com, a California-based online real estate service, also ranks metro areas based on the median number of days that homes were on the market before selling. Colorado Springs also has ranked in Realtor.com’s top 10 in past months.