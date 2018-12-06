Colorado Springs came in at No. 6 in November among Realtor.com's top 20 housing markets nationwide, a ranking that was unchanged from October.
The Springs has made the Realtor.com "hottest markets" list several times in recent months, as the area's surging economy and job growth have heightened the demand for housing. That's led to strong home sales and rising prices.
Realtor.com, a California-based online real estate service, looks at 300 markets nationwide and ranks them based on the number of online views of homes listed for sale in each city — an indicator of demand. Realtor.com also ranks areas based on the median number of days that homes stayed on the market before selling.
The top five markets in Realtor.com's November rankings were Midland, Texas; Fort Wayne, Ind.; Columbus, Ohio; Odessa, Texas; and the Boston metro area.
Last week, Trulia, another online service, predicted Colorado Springs would be the nation's No. 1 housing market in 2019.