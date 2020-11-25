Colorado Springs ranks 15th among the best places for technology workers, offering the best combination of quality of life and job prospects, according to a study by the Computing Industry Technology Association (CompTIA).
Colorado Springs moved up one spot from last year in the annual ranking, which is based on CompTIA’s evaluation of U.S. metro areas with populations of more than 250,000, where demand for technology professionals is high. Denver and Boulder also ranked in the top 15, with Denver falling one spot to 10th and Boulder moving up two spots to 12th. Colorado and North Carolina were the only states with three cities in the top 15.
The top rankings by the three Front Range cities was reinforced by the 2020 Milken Institute State Technology and Science Index, which ranked Colorado second to Massachusetts, the same rank both states held in 2018, the previous edition of the biannual study. The Los Angeles-based think tank said in a news release that Colorado benefited from “a large STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) workforce and entrepreneurial infrastructure.”
The 2020 CompTIA Tech Town Index rankings were compiled based on job posting data from August 2019 to July 2020 from 20 metro areas that were ranked on livability and career factors such as the cost of living and projected information technology job growth during the next five years. Austin, Texas, topped the list for the second consecutive year, followed by Dallas, Raleigh, N.C.; San Jose, Calif., and Charlotte, N.C.
“It’s very exciting when an index like this picks up on what we know to be true about this region: We are a great choice for individual and employers in the tech space to thrive,” Cecilia Harry, chief economic development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in an email. “As a mega region, the Front Range of Colorado, we are a formidable force in this space.”
The study found 16,131 technology jobs posted in Colorado Springs during the previous 12 months, with a median salary of $96,553 for information technology professionals, and the number of such jobs expected to grow 6% over the next five years. Nine of the 10 employers planning the most hiring are defense contractors, including giants Northrop Grumman, Boeing and Lockheed Martin.
The study described Colorado Springs as “quietly elevating itself as an emerging tech hub in its own right.” Even though both Denver and Boulder are ranked higher, the study singled out the Springs as a more “budget-friendly choice” than its northern neighbors. CompTIA also mentioned that the city has become a “data center hotspot,” citing “low utility costs, reliable infrastructure and more than 8,000 hours each year of free cooling from the outside air” as attractive to large corporations building such centers.
Among the 20 cities, Colorado Springs ranked ninth for the ratio of information technology job ads to total employment, 10th for cost of living, 12th for median earnings adjusted for the cost of living, 16th for projected job growth in the next year and five years, and 17th for the number of information technology job ads.
“This year, perhaps more than any other, the tech industry has been called upon to keep the country and the world connected, reaffirming the need for a skilled, tech-ready workforce and innovative companies,” Nancy Hammervik, CompTIA’s executive vice president for industry relations, said in a news release. CompTIA, based in suburban Chicago, is a technology industry trade group.