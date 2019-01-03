Colorado Springs is getting more love on a national scale.
Colorado Springs is ranked as the fifth-best city in the United States to find a job in 2019, according to a survey released by Wallethub.com on Thursday. Colorado Springs also has the nation’s best employment growth, according to Wallethub.
In 2018, U.S. News & World Report ranked Colorado Springs and the most desirable place to live in the U.S. Colorado Springs also ranked as the nation’s fourth-friendliest city for small business, according to a survey released by Thumbtack.com.
The study compared 182 cities based on 30 key indicators. Weighted most heavily were factors surrounding job opportunities, employment growth, unemployment rate, employment outlook and share of workers in poverty.
Colorado Springs was ranked No. 1 in employment growth, which measured annual job growth adjusted by working-age population growth.
Overall, Colorado Springs earned a scored of 62.85 for job-finding prospects. Scottsdale, Ariz., earned the top score with 66.58 points, followed by Columbia, Md. (65.78), Orlando (64.76) and San Francisco (64.67).
Colorado Springs is the only Colorado city ranked in the top 10. Denver was ranked No. 13 and Aurora at No. 48.