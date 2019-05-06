Colorado Springs ranked the 29th best place to start a business in a study of the nation's 100 largest cities, says a list released Monday by personal finance website WalletHub.
Denver ranked 10th and Aurora, 21st. At the top of the list were Orlando, Fla., and Oklahoma City, Okla. The Springs benefited from having the second-lowest office space cost, the only category in which Colorado Springs ranked in the top five. It also ranked 21st in access to resources and in business costs overall.
The rankings were based on 19 key indicators of startup viability ranging from five-year business survival rate and small business growth to labor costs and availability.