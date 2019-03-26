Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center have joined the MD Anderson Cancer Network, the Centennial-based parent company of the southern Colorado hospitals announced Tuesday.
Penrose-St. Francis, which operates Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center in Colorado Springs, offers cancer treatment and testing as well as genetic counseling on cancer risk through its Penrose Cancer Center at Penrose Hospital, 2222 N. Nevada Ave. St. Mary-Corwin offers many of the same services at its Dorcy Cancer Center in Pueblo.
Centura and the hospitals announced the affiliation with the 28-member network during a news conference Tuesday at the Penrose Cancer Center. MD Anderson has been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the nation's top or second-best cancer hospital every year since the magazine began its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey in 1990.
"This affiliation builds on the work and clinical advancements of our regional cancer care experts and connects them with nationally-known leaders in cancer care," Centura said Tuesday in a news release. "This affiliation provides Penrose and St. Mary-Corwin cancer center caregivers with access to a wide range of multidisciplinary care resources, including disease-specific and evidence-based guidelines, treatment plans and best practices developed by MD Anderson."
The affiliation also could allow eligible patients from the two hospitals to participate in some future clinical trials, and oncologists and surgeons will have an opportunity to present rare or complex cases and seek consultation with MD Anderson experts, the release said.
"The possibilities are endless when you combine the expertise of the leading cancer in the nation with our connected community of caregivers on a mission to build whole person care," Centura CEO Peter Banko said in the release.
Both hospitals had to met "rigorous" clinical guidelines to become certified members of the MD Anderson network, including clinical practice reviews, off-site evaluations of medical, radiation and surgical oncology programs, diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, pharmacy, IV therapy and inpatient oncologic services, the release said.
Banner Health added its hospitals in Loveland and Greeley as partner sites in August to its Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Gilbert, Ariz.