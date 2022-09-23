A program to aid local businesses in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic had gotten a big boost.

Exponential Impact received a $400,000 American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to further the Survive and Thrive Program, which provides Colorado Springs and El Paso County businesses money and mentorship as they seek to shake off the effects of the pandemic, it was announced Friday.

The money is being matched with $74,650 in local investment to support Exponential Impact and the Survive and Thrive program as a way to fuel recovery and future stability after the uncertainty and volatility of the pandemic, a release from the organization said.

"What has brought this exponential result was the community and it's care and love for each other," said Vance Brown, co-founder and executive director at Exponential Impact, a local business development organization. "To see what happens when community comes together to help each other ... is the most startling thing I've seen in my business career."

The Survive and Thrive Program began in March 2020 and has undergone several iterations, resulting in $156 million in ROI (return on investment), according to Brown.

The new investment of federal dollars will be dedicated to help Exponential Impact administer the Survive and Thrive Program, which includes the "unique" mentorship aspect for business recovering from the pandemic that are trying to reach their full potential, Brown said.