briefly
HBA programs certifies 177 for construction careers
Pre-apprenticeship certification has been granted to 177 Colorado Springs-area high school students in the 2017-18 school year in plumbing, green building, electrical and carpentry by Careers in Construction, a workforce development program operated by the Colorado Springs Housing & Building Association and Associated General Contractors of Colorado.
The students attended the Career Readiness Academy at Sierra, Mesa Ridge, Widefield and Mitchell high schools, Atlas Preparatory School, Patriot Learning Center and Power Technical Early College. The program resumes this fall with 10 high schools.
wayne heilman, the gazette