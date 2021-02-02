Colorado Springs-based public relations agency SSPR has changed its name to Next PR.
Started by Steve Simon in Chicago in 1978, the agency eventually opened an office in Colorado Springs and was acquired by Heather Kelly, who moved the company's headquarters here. Next PR now has 50 employees in Colorado Springs, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco; its largest clients include Colorado Springs automotive software developer Altia, the Gold Hill Mesa development in Colorado Springs, Denver insurance software company Vertafore and the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee in Greeley.
The new name reflects the agency's "agility and commitment to helping clients successfully navigate what’s next in their business and in the world," according to a company news release.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette